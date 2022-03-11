‘SLSO Crafted: Stravinsky’s Firebird’

When 6:30 p.m. March 11 • Where Powell Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $30; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s “Crafted” series is the perfect way to get to know famous classical works — and the orchestra itself — a bit better. It features a casual happy hour atmosphere, with drink specials and complimentary snacks, topped off by a one-hour performance. This edition spotlights Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird Suite” along with Paul Dukas’ “La Péri,” with SLSO music director Stéphane Denève offering commentary. By Daniel Durchholz