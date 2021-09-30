SLSO: Crafted

Spend happy hour with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra as its Crafted series kicks off with a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, with music director Stéphane Denève sharing insights into the piece … over drinks. “Crafted,” Denève recently told the Post-Dispatch, is “a very friendly, very welcoming concert (series); a short concert of one hour where I explain with examples and in a very easy way, a master work of music, then perform it. At the same time, the hall is filled with food and wine and beer and everything from a local brewery, local restaurants. It’s a way for people to interact, promote local talent in the food department and discover master works.” Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required. By Daniel Durchholz