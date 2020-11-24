QUESTION: What are your thoughts on SLU and Mizzou hoops as their respective seasons begin?
BENFRED: Cuonzo Martin and his guys are more confident in their team than most outsiders. I can understand why. Their key leaders are back. They're healthy after a bad run of injuries. There's no way they can miss as many 3-pointers as they did last season, so that should be an improvement just based on trends alone. So much of their success comes down to if Jeremiah Tilmon can be relied upon. Words no longer matter when it comes to this discussion. He's gotta prove it with his play. He makes a big difference when he's out there. It's not just scoring and shot blocking. It's rebounding, altering shots at the rim, running the floor better than the opposing big man. So much of what he does well has been overshadowed by his inability to maximize his minutes. If that does not change, Mizzou will be playing uphill again.
SLU should be disappointed if it does not win the A-10. Its best players are back, and some guys who would have helped last season -- Fred Thatch and Gibson Jimerson -- are healthy. Making a few more free throws per game would mean a few more wins. The guards need to make more, more so than French. He can improve some, but that weakness is not going to just go away. But there's no reason guys like Goodwin should miss as many free throws as he did last season. I think that will improve.
Keep fingers crossed for the least amount of COVID-caused interference as possible.
