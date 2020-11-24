SLU AND MIZZOU HOOPS

BENFRED: Cuonzo Martin and his guys are more confident in their team than most outsiders. I can understand why. Their key leaders are back. They're healthy after a bad run of injuries. There's no way they can miss as many 3-pointers as they did last season, so that should be an improvement just based on trends alone. So much of their success comes down to if Jeremiah Tilmon can be relied upon. Words no longer matter when it comes to this discussion. He's gotta prove it with his play. He makes a big difference when he's out there. It's not just scoring and shot blocking. It's rebounding, altering shots at the rim, running the floor better than the opposing big man. So much of what he does well has been overshadowed by his inability to maximize his minutes. If that does not change, Mizzou will be playing uphill again.