2020 SLUM Fest Award nominees

Album of the year
T-Dubb-O, “Defiance”
Ricki G, "How Much Longer"
Gritz Hoffa, "Preach: Cochise Revenge"
LouTribe Jigg, "8=Infinity"
KVtheWriter, "The Ratchet Tape"
RSF the Regime, "R$F The Regime Vol. 1"
Artist of the year
Ricki G
T-Dubb-O
NandoSTL
Nikee Turbo
Jizzle Buckz
Rec Riddles
Best male artist
EJ Carter
NandoSTL
Big Lou
Frost Money
LouTribe Jigg
T-Dubb-O
Best female artist
LL Manny
KVtheWriter
Shana B
Cedes
Jaee the Artist
Sliq MC
Best group
Kill Em All
The Rebels
Nowhere
Ill Children (TigreNolo)
Outtaline
Egan’s Rats
Video of the year
NandoSTL, “Outside”
MC Tres, “I Told You”
Jerei, “Bag Szn”
KVtheWriter, “B.A.N.”
Ricki G, “Testify”
La4ss, “Pop 1, Pop 2”
Producer of the year
Fruity Loops King
Akeda Keyz
No Days Off
Miistro Freeyo
Volume Speaks
Klick Klack
DJ of the year
DJ J-money 314
DJ K.Mean
DJ vThom
DJ Rico Steez
DJ Prospect
DJ Hood Bunnny
Spoken word
Leethal
Corey Black
Innergy
Truth the Poet
Louis Conphliction
Qu3
Dance, B-boy/girl, crew
Richy G
Shoulders
Slim
Vandal
Limitless
Demon
People’s choice
NandoSTL, “Outside”
30 Deep Grimeyy, “No Cap”
MC Tres, “I Told You”
KVtheWriter, “B.A.N.”
Kill Em All, “Banksy”
Nikee, “Turbo Step”
Best podcast
“60 Minute S— Show”
“Agitate the Airwaves”
“Polite Coolery”
“Arts & Small Talk”
“The Gender Project”
“Henny Nights”
“Oversaturated”
“Ceiling Fans”
Best new artist
NandoSTL
Jerei
Nowhere
Simple Chris
Azeei
Rob Apollo
Best R&B
Mookie Tolliver
Be.Be
Katarra Parson
Valencia
Cheron Brash
BlacLuve
Hip-hop pioneer
Luqman