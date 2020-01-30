You are the owner of this article.
2020 SLUM Fest Award nominees
Album of the year

T-Dubb-O, “Defiance”

Ricki G, "How Much Longer"

Gritz Hoffa, "Preach: Cochise Revenge"

LouTribe Jigg, "8=Infinity"

KVtheWriter, "The Ratchet Tape"

RSF the Regime, "R$F The Regime Vol. 1"

Artist of the year

Ricki G

T-Dubb-O 

NandoSTL

Nikee Turbo

Jizzle Buckz

Rec Riddles

LouTribe Jigg

Best male artist

EJ Carter

NandoSTL

Big Lou

Frost Money

LouTribe Jigg

T-Dubb-O

Best female artist

LL Manny

KVtheWriter

Shana B 

Cedes

Jaee the Artist

Sliq MC

Best group

Kill Em All

The Rebels 

Nowhere

Ill Children (TigreNolo)

Outtaline

Egan’s Rats

Video of the year

NandoSTL, “Outside” 

MC Tres, “I Told You” 

Jerei, “Bag Szn”

KVtheWriter, “B.A.N.”

Ricki G, “Testify”

La4ss, “Pop 1, Pop 2”

Producer of the year

Fruity Loops King 

Akeda Keyz

No Days Off

Miistro Freeyo

Volume Speaks

Klick Klack

DJ of the year

DJ J-money 314

DJ K.Mean

DJ vThom

DJ Rico Steez

DJ Prospect

DJ Hood Bunnny

Rustbelt Poetry Slam

Louis Conphliction 

Spoken word

Leethal

Corey Black

Innergy

Truth the Poet

Louis Conphliction

Qu3

Dance, B-boy/girl, crew

Richy G

Shoulders

Slim

Vandal

Limitless

Demon

KVtheWriter

People’s choice

NandoSTL, “Outside”

30 Deep Grimeyy, “No Cap”

MC Tres, “I Told You”

KVtheWriter, “B.A.N.”

Kill Em All, “Banksy”

Nikee, “Turbo Step”

Best podcast

“60 Minute S— Show”

“Agitate the Airwaves”

“Polite Coolery”

“Arts & Small Talk”

“The Gender Project”

“Henny Nights”

“Oversaturated”

“Ceiling Fans”

Best new artist

NandoSTL

Jerei

Nowhere

Simple Chris

Azeei 

Rob Apollo

Katarra Parson

Best R&B

Mookie Tolliver

Be.Be

Katarra Parson

Valencia

Cheron Brash

BlacLuve

Hip-hop pioneer

Luqman 

