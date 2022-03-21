 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
• Lil Tecca “Tecca Loves You Tour” with BabySantana, Bktherula,Yvngxchris, 8 p.m. April 22, Delmar Hall, $32-$40, ticketmaster.com

• 10 Years, Black Map, VRSTY, 7:30 p.m. April 22, Pop’s, $22.$49.50, ticketweb.com

• Keyon Harrold, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 22-23, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$41, jazzstl.org

• Brad Paisley, Kevin Nealon, 8 p.m. April 23, Chaifetz Arena, $49-$109, ticketmaster.com

• Snoop Dogg, Warren G, 7 p.m. April 23, Family Arena (2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles), $61-$226, ticketmaster.com

• Toosii, 8 p.m. April 23, Pop’s, $40, ticketweb.com

• Amy Spence, 7:30 p.m. April 23, Blue Strawberry, $20-$25, bluestrawberrystl.com

• "An Evening With Gov’t Mule," 8 p.m. April 23, the Pageant, $35-$45, ticketmaster.com

• The Lil Smokies, 8 p.m. April 23, Old Rock House, $15, metrotix.com

• Cat Power, 8 p.m. April 25, Red Flag, $39.50, etix.com

