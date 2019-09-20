104. Clean car battery terminals. The acidic properties will eliminate corrosion. Pour some soda over the battery terminals and let it set. Remove the sticky residue with a wet sponge.
105. Loosen rusted-on nuts and bolts. Soak a rag in the soda and wrap it around the bolt for several minutes.
106. Make cut flowers last longer by pouring about ¼ cup into the water in a vase full of cut flowers. The sugar in the soda will make the blossoms last longer.
107. Clear out a slow drain by pouring a 2-liter bottle of cola down the drain to help remove the clog.