When 8 p.m. Friday • Where Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard • How much $15-$18 • More info ticketmaster.com
DJ-producer SoDown presents bass music with soul — with live sax on the side. To be SoDown, he said in a statement, is to “seize every opportunity, explore new grounds, try new things and ultimately live the most epic life possible. This universe is far too beautiful and life is simply too short to not do what makes you happy. Unconditional love is the most powerful force in the world, and bass music is my way of expressing it.” His new song is “Hold On.” By Kevin C. Johnson