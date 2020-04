The song was produced in 1987 as part of a regional development campaign and performed by St. Louis musician Ralph Butler. The video is a must-watch. With opening shots of Fredbird playing the saxophone under the arch, the video shows images of the Admiral (gone), the old Busch Stadium (gone), St. Louis Centre (gone), and Ozzie Smith doing backflips (we assume the 61-year-old can’t do that anymore, but we’re up for surprises).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.