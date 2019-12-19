Some criminals are really stupid
Some criminals are really stupid

Karsten Hardeman

Karsten Hardeman, of Ohio, was charged with robbing a credit union across the street from the Wentzville police station less than an hour after his release from jail there.

A policeman in the Wentzville police station noticed that the man resting on the curb matched the description of the robber and quickly arrested him. The alleged robber had $100 bills falling from his pockets.

