When 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$28 (Saturday show is sold out) • More info ticketmaster.com
Son Volt, one of St. Louis’ favorite homegrown acts, is back with “Union,” its most politically charged effort. “We live in a politically charged environment with day-to-day turmoil,” frontman Jay Farrar told the Post-Dispatch this year. “It seems like in some ways we’re on uneasy footing in terms of our democracy. I feel like the only thing I can do is write about it. That’s what musicians should be doing — practicing their craft and writing about what’s going on. It’s sort of my responsibility as a musician to comment.” Old Salt Union opens the show. We can’t think of a better pairing. By Kevin C. Johnson