When Dec. 3-12; performance times vary • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $25-$55; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info maxandlouie.com

Debby Lennon takes on 10 roles in “Songs for Nobodies,” an encore presentation of Joanna Murray-Smith’s play with music about five classic singers — Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Edith Piaf and Maria Callas — and their admirers. It’s a Max & Louis production, directed by Pamela Hunt. By Calvin Wilson