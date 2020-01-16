Max & Louie Productions
FIRST REHEARSAL! "Songs For Nobodies" Great team! They are off and r... unning! Pamela Hunt Director Nic Valdez MD Emily Fluchel SM Maren Wander ASM and Debby Lennon STAR with Estelle Siteman Producer!
When Thursday through Feb. 2; performance times vary • Where Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 North Grand Boulevard • How much $25-$45 • More info maxandlouie.com
Debby Lennon stars in Joanna Murray-Smith’s play with music about encounters between ordinary people and showbiz legends, among them Billie Holiday, Judy Garland and Edith Piaf. Directed by Pamela Hunt, it’s a Max & Louie production. By Calvin Wilson