Sonia Kulkarni

Henry Elementary

Grade: 5

Favorite word: Scherenschnitte

Hero: My mom because she is loving, caring and humble. She inspires me to do my best at everything and have a strong work ethic.

Favorite game: I love Uno because I can play it with my whole family.

Favorite musician/band: Jessie J

Favorite thing about yourself: I am a goofy foodie and a refrigerator raider. I love a dose of daily delicacy.

Famous person you’d want to be for a week: Kamala Harris because I am a leader, and I would like to lead the country.

Food you could eat every day: Chick-fil-A. I want it all day, everyday.