Sort through your books and share them, but take precautions

Use this time to sort through the books on your kids’ bookshelves. Maybe you’ll discover some old favorites, and set aside a box of books to get rid of. If you are not sick, put those books on your porch or front walk and make a sign to invite passers-by to take what they want. Visit littlefreelibrary.org to see if there’s already a Little Free Library in your neighborhood. Follow the Little Free Library’s practices for sharing books during the outbreak, which include not sharing books if you are sick or showing symptoms and using hand sanitizer when you pick up someone else’s books.
