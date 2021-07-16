Soulard Bastille Weekend

When Parade and “beheading” at 4 p.m. July 17; Sample Soulard is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 18 • Where Parade starts at Cat’s Meow, 2600 South 11th Street; “beheading” at Pontiac Park • How much $25 for seven tastes • More info facebook.com/stlsoulard

Reject but eat like the monarchy at Soulard’s Bastille Day Weekend, which starts July 17 with a walking and golf cart parade led by “royalty” Russ and Janet French and the Funky Butt Brass Band, followed by a proclamation and “beheading.” Eat your way through the neighborhood on July 18 with visits to more than 20 restaurants, bars and businesses. By Valerie Schremp Hahn