Soulard Mardi Gras Cajun Cook-Off

When Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 12 • Where Bud Light Party Center in Soulard Market Park • How much $55; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info stlmardigras.com

Get warmed up for Mardi Gras with this Cajun Cook-Off featuring lunch from Sugarfire Smoke House and an open bar of Bud Light and Southern Comfort hurricanes. The event will also feature live music; Cajun cooking demonstrations from 10-time World Champion Gumbo Festival winner Kernis Louviere, "Chew in the Lou" podcast co-host Lydia Gwin and Super Smokers BBQ owner Jeff Fitter; and an amateur cook-off.​ By Ian Froeb