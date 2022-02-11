 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soulard Mardi Gras Cajun Cook-Off

  • 0

When Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 12 • Where Bud Light Party Center in Soulard Market Park • How much $55; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info stlmardigras.com

Get warmed up for Mardi Gras with this Cajun Cook-Off featuring lunch from Sugarfire Smoke House and an open bar of Bud Light and Southern Comfort hurricanes. The event will also feature live music; Cajun cooking demonstrations from 10-time World Champion Gumbo Festival winner Kernis Louviere, "Chew in the Lou" podcast co-host Lydia Gwin and Super Smokers BBQ owner Jeff Fitter; and an amateur cook-off.​ By Ian Froeb

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News