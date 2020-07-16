South Sandusky Beach at Rend Lake

With 20,633 acres of water and 19,523 acres of land, Rend Lake is perfect for social distancing. Spend the day spreading out on South Sandusky Beach and swimming in the water. Spend the night around a fire at the campfire sites in the surrounding forests. $5 per vehicle.
More info: rendlake.com
Location: 11981 Rend City Road, Benton, Illinois
Distance from St. Louis: 1 hours and 30 minutes
