South Sandusky Beach at Rend Lake
0 comments

South Sandusky Beach at Rend Lake

  • 0
Rend Lake

Rend Lake

With 20,633 acres of water and 19,523 acres of land, Rend Lake is perfect for social distancing. Spend the day spreading out on South Sandusky Beach and swimming in the water. Spend the night around a fire at the campfire sites in the surrounding forests. $5 per vehicle.

More info: rendlake.com

Location: 11981 Rend City Road, Benton, Illinois

Distance from St. Louis: 1 hours and 30 minutes

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports