South St. Louis school shooting survivors push for change during vigil

ST. LOUIS — Students, parents, teachers, politicians and community members made one thing clear during Monday’s vigil for the victims of the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School: They want more than thoughts and prayers.

“I hope nobody ever has to hear things that I heard. The screams, the banging, the gunshots,” said Bryanna Love, a senior at the high school. “More than anything, I am pissed, and you should be too. How many more people have to die? Because why? How many people have to die? How many people have to be traumatized like this before the federal government, the state government does something? This is going to affect me and everybody who was in that building for the rest of our lives.”

Love was one of many survivors who spoke advocating for change at the vigil in Tower Grove Park around 7 p.m. More than 200 people gathered at the Roman Pavilion , listening to survivors tell their stories as they wiped away tears, hugged one another and clapped in support. Some in the crowd just stood with their heads bowed, while others solemnly held candles.

The gunman, 19-year-old Orlando Harris, graduated from the school last year, and police said they suspect he had issues with mental illness. He fatally shot student Alexandria Bell, 16, and teacher Jean Kuczka, 61. His gun reportedly jammed, giving some students time to take shelter and escape, and police ultimately shot and killed him.

Dylan Fritz, a senior at Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, another high school that shares a campus with the CVPA school, described running out of the school . He told the crowd that when he got home Monday, he laid on the couch, emotionless for hours. He decided to show up to the vigil not planning to speak, but hearing others, he said, lit a fire in his soul.

“I just came here for my classmates,” said Fritz. “I’m a student. I wanted to go to school today and learn. I was there to learn. I was not there to hide in a corner. Guns do not belong in schools.”

State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley told the crowd Kuczka was her former teacher and remembered her as a tough, dedicated teacher who never gave up on her. State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge told the audience he felt like he failed in advocating for more gun control but promised change during the next legislative session. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones also briefly addressed the crowd, pledging support. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush addressed the crowd as well, encouraging students, parents and teacher to speak with the city’s Behavioral Health Response mental health and crisis specialists scattered in the audience.

After Love and Fritz spoke, some members of the response team approached them, meekly, handing them cards with 24-hour crisis number.

“You survived,” one worker told Fritz.

“I know,” he said. “That’s the hardest part. Knowing I’m alive and someone else is not.”

“We’re going to get through this,” they replied.