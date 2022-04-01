SP: Wish list includes Flaherty's health, infusion from prospects and newcomers

SP

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?

As almost always, success depends largely on pitchers healing from injuries. Ace Jack Flaherty is expected to miss the first month, at least, with right shoulder inflammation. Two of the other four starters barely pitched in the majors last year. Miles Mikolas had to deal with a flexor tendon issue, and Dakota Hudson was recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery.

Mikolas and Hudson appeared fit this spring, and the Cardinals will have their first real left-handed presence in the rotation since Jaime Garcia in former New York Mets and Toronto starter Steven Matz, who should take advantage of the five Gold Glovers behind him, three of them in the infield.

And then … there’s Adam Wainwright, who seemed to have little shot at 200 career wins until a couple of years ago. After leading the staff with 16 wins in 2021, he needs just 16 more to reach the milestone. He hasn’t necessarily said he will retire after the season, although he will be 41 in August. Yet, he shows no signs of slowing down, his arm is healthy, and his brainpower is considerable as he heads for his 18th season in a Cardinals uniform.

Manager Oliver Marmol will have as many as seven or eight starting candidates on his first month’s staff, which should number 15 pitchers total. He said he doesn’t expect any of his starters to go beyond five innings because of the abbreviated spring training, although he admitted he hadn’t informed Wainwright of this yet.

Until Flaherty returns, the Cardinals may use several starters in that spot, including Jake Woodford, Drew VerHagen and Aaron Brooks.

WHAT IS THE LIKELY REALITY?

Without Flaherty, the Cardinals may have trouble matching up with the top-tier rotations of some of their competitors. The Cardinals, however, have starters who pitch to contact and know they have the defenders to catch the ball. If defensive form holds, there will be few unearned runs, so the rotation needs to keep the game close until the bullpen can fill the last three or four innings.

Early on, starters will not go longer than 90 pitches, and Wainwright surely will be the first to reach 100. The Cardinals could be in the trading market at the deadline, as they were last year when they picked up veterans Jon Lester and J.A. Happ. At some point in 2022, it is likely that left-hander Matthew Liberatore will be promoted from Class AAA Memphis. And there is renewed hope that impressive right-hander Johan Oviedo, winless in 18 starts over the past two seasons, will be ready soon after being optioned to Class AAA on March 28. Packy Naughton could offer left-handed starting help, as could Connor Thomas. Naughton will open at Memphis, while Thomas is projected to make the MLB roster to start.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.