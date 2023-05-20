Spahr, Patricia Ann (nee Brown), 89. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Joseph Spahr. Survived by her daughters Valerie (Chuck Clement) and Leslie (Dick Albair), grandchildren Joe Holland, Jimmy Holland (Maggie) and Christina Holland, and special friends John Holland and Gail Snider.

One of eleven siblings, Pat was fiercely independent, a voracious reader and a lover of the arts and the Democratic Party. Her life was slowly stolen by dementia.

Mom, we hope that you are finally at peace. Have a white Russian in Heaven with Joe, Edith and your sisters.

Thank you to the staff of Delmar Gardens Chesterfield for your amazing and compassionate care.