The “Examinador,” a canon forged in Spain in 1783, points north along a walking path in Forest Park, more than a century after it was turned over to the United States after the Spanish-American war. A gun from an armored cruiser from the war stands behind an administration building at Jefferson Barracks, and points toward Illinois. Mayor Alfonso Cervantes brought the modern and Moorish Spanish pavilion to downtown from the New York World’s Fair in the late 1960s; it is now the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark.
And when St. Louis was under Spanish rule in the late 1700s, Don Fernando de Lebya led the city’s defense against British attack in 1780 during the Battle of St. Louis. The site of the fort, named Fort San Carlos, is at the present-day Fourth and Walnut streets, and a historic marker near a hotel Starbucks commemorates it.
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!