Spanish Lake woman gets prison time for reduced charges in 2017 fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS — A Spanish Lake woman was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to one county of involuntary manslaughter in the 2017 death of another woman at a gas station.

Makala R. Mayo, 24, was initially charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 12 other charges, including counts of first-degree assault. She admitted Friday to being an accomplice in the death of 25-year-old Amber Green, who was killed June 3, 2017 at 1620 North Union Boulevard. She was represented by attorney Nick Zotos.

"This is a hell of a deal, Ms. Mayo," Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh said, according to a news release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

Mayo was charged alongside Ollie Lynch, 31, of Greendale, Missouri, who is facing charges in Green's death, as well as the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jalen Woods, who was sitting in a car with three others at the gas station, and a separate homicide May 25, 2017 in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue.

The Circuit Attorney's Office announced in 2018 it would seek the death penalty against Lynch but reversed itself a year later.

Lynch's trial date is set for May 15.