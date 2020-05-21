"Sparkle" (1976)

Low octane music melodrama of a ‘60s girl group going by the name Sister and the Sisters remains a cult classic among African-American audiences, and was remade in 2012 with Jordin Sparks and Whitney Houston.

Stars: Irena Cara, Philip Michael Thomas, Lonette McKee, Dorian Harewood, Mary Alice, Tony King

Director: Sam O’Steen

Rating: PG

Box office: $4 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 10 percent critics, 90 percent audience

Award Recognition: Grammy nomination for Aretha Franklin for best R&B vocal female (“Something He Can Feel,” from the soundtrack)

Random: Though she doesn’t appear in the film, Aretha Franklin took over the Curtis Mayfield-produced soundtrack, subbing for the film’s stars.

