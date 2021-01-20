Speaking of not trusting the internet …

The internet will tell you that sharp knives are less dangerous than dull ones. That is nonsense. Don’t always trust the internet.
Of course sharp knives are more dangerous than dull ones. They are sharp. They can cut you. That is what sharpness means.
The internet theory is that a dull knife requires more pressure to use, and is therefore more likely to slip and hurt you. But if you are cutting in a way that more pressure will lead to an injury, then you are holding the food wrong. Pro tip: Never place any part of your hand opposite the knife, even if you are cutting something thick. This is especially true for bagels, by the way.
