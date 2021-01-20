Speaking of not trusting the internet …

Of course sharp knives are more dangerous than dull ones. They are sharp. They can cut you. That is what sharpness means.

The internet theory is that a dull knife requires more pressure to use, and is therefore more likely to slip and hurt you. But if you are cutting in a way that more pressure will lead to an injury, then you are holding the food wrong. Pro tip: Never place any part of your hand opposite the knife, even if you are cutting something thick. This is especially true for bagels, by the way.