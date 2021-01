The internet will tell you that searing meat “locks in the juices.” That is nonsense. Don’t always trust the internet.

Juices (which are not the animal’s blood, by the way. Just so you know) will escape from seared meat just as much as they will from unseared meat. So why bother searing?

It’s for flavor. What you are actually doing is caramelizing the sugars that are naturally in the meat or vegetables. A little caramelization adds a layer of robustness to the food.