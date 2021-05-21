'Spell' (2020)

Omari Hardwick stars as a successful big city businessman traveling home to rural Appalachia with his family for a funeral when the plane crash lands. He awakens in a country farmhouse trapped and tormented by Loretta Devine as a Hoodoo practitioner.
Stars Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, John Beasley • Director Mark Tonderai • Rating R • Box office $500,000 • Rotten Tomatoes 46 percent
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
