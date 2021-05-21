 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Spell' (2020)
0 comments

'Spell' (2020)

Omari Hardwick stars as a successful big city businessman traveling home to rural Appalachia with his family for a funeral when the plane crash lands. He awakens in a country farmhouse trapped and tormented by Loretta Devine as a Hoodoo practitioner.

Stars Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, John Beasley • Director Mark Tonderai • Rating R • Box office $500,000 • Rotten Tomatoes 46 percent

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports