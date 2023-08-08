Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Beverly Ann Spinner (nee Remspecher) for 71 years. Preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Anna E and William B Stillmunks, father Frank G Spinner and brother Donald R Spinner. Loving father of Frank Kenneth Jr (Anne), David (Jane), Steven (Grace), Mary Christine Thomas (Lisa), Michael, the late Elizabeth Ann , and Paul (Caroline) Spinner.

Loving grandfather to Timothy (Mari), Robert (Angela), Sara (Martin) Modray, James, Lisa (Chris) Kogel, Mark (Amanda), Jason, Anna (Gary) Keim, Theresa Spinner (Timothy Smith), Elizabeth (Grayson) Dawson, Lauren, Katelyn, Claire, Jennifer Spinner (Eric Meszaros), Angie (Matthew) Nelson, Patrick (Marlena Johnson), Justin, Ellie (Grayson) Talcott, Julia, Ryan, Luke, and Andrew.

Loving great-grandfather to Wyatt, Travis, Cody, Tyler, Gwyneth, Avery, Stella, Oliver, Abigail, Owen, Finley, Elliott, Milo, Levi, Max, Charlotte, Tripp, and soon to be baby boy Keim.

Loving brother-in-law to Mary Spinner. Loving uncle to Anna (Jeff) Ponciroli and Andrew Spinner. Our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Frank was born in St. Louis and is a 1947 graduate of South Side Catholic (St. Mary's High School). Valuing education, Frank went to night school for 13 years at St. Louis University earning a bachelor's degree in accounting in 1960 and an MBA in 1984 when he was also recognized with the Alumni Merit Award. Frank was a proud veteran of the army and served in Korea.

Frank's entire career was dedicated to the banking industry. He worked at First National Bank of St. Louis for 32 years, starting as a mail room clerk in 1947 and rising to Senior Vice-President in charge of the Municipal Bond Department. In this position, he was responsible for issuing the bonds to finance the building of the Gateway Arch and Busch Stadium II. After leaving First National, he served as President of Tower Grove Bank, and President and Board Chairman of Lemay Bank (now Midwest BankCentre) before retiring in 1996. Frank was well respected in the banking community and served on many banking industry boards. He shared his knowledge and experience teaching at The American Institute of Banking and served on the Securities & Exchange Commission's Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board. He was an avid student of economics and was invited to give talks to numerous organizations as well as interviews on television and radio regarding his perspective on current financial and business news, and to provide his economic outlook.

Frank strongly believed in always being available to his bank customers, and thus maintained his office in the lobby at the new Lemay Bank. After numerous questions from customers about giving out "free samples", Frank began his custom of giving out dollar bills to children at restaurants and church, where he affectionately became known as the "Money Man". He always encouraged the children to put the money in their piggy bank, hoping to teach them to save for the future.

Frank lived his Catholic faith and was member of Our Lady of Providence Parish for over 60 years. He was a generous man, using his business skills to serve many St. Louis charitable organizations, including the St. Louis Archdiocese, the Little Sisters of the Poor, and the Salvation Army. Easter and Christmas were always celebrated with a family gathering, filling numerous pews at OLP. To mark the Christmas holiday, Frank always attempted to bring joy to others through his outdoor decorations, and the Spinner home is well known in the area for its extravagant Christmas light display.

Frank was a dedicated family man and was very proud of the family that he and Beverly created. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed numerous trips into remote lakes in Canada with his sons, son-in-law, and grandkids. He also enjoyed making annual fishing trips to Rockbridge Trout Ranch with his daughter and six daughters-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the de Greeff Hospice House or St. Mary's High School. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel (10151 Gravois Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123) on Thursday, August 10th at 9:30 a.m. for 10 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Providence Church (8866 Pardee Road, St. Louis, MO 63123). Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation on Wednesday at Kutis from 4:00 8:00 p.m.