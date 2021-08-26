"Spiral" (2021)

Good luck planning ahead to see movies this summer; the schedules (and the theatrical versus streaming strategies) are still changing rapidly. But here are a dozen movies I'm keeping an eye on, and hoping to see on the biggest screen I can find. "The Dry" (May 21). Based on a wonderfully atmospheric novel by Jane Harper, Robert Connolly's film stars Eric Bana as an Australian federal agent who ...
The grisly games from the book of “Saw” begin again with "Spiral," this time within the ranks of a big city police department as officers have an unpretty price to pay at the hands of a mysterious killer drawing from the past. Detective Ezekiel Banks (Chris Rock) and his police veteran father Marcus Banks (Samuel L. Jackson) are at the center of the bloody mystery.
Stars Chris Rock, Samuel E. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols • Director Darren Lynn Bousman • Rating R • Box office $23 million • Rotten Tomatoes 37 percent