‘Splash and Bubbles’

When Jan. 29-April 24 • Where The Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 admission • More info magichouse.org

“Splash and Bubbles: Dive in, Lend a Fin!” was first created by the Magic House, the Jim Henson Co. and Herschend Enterprises in 2019. It returns to the children’s museum to welcome new and old fans with interactive, STEM-based elements such as a sunken ship and a kelp forest. Children will learn to protect and preserve their new undersea pals. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

