“Splash and Bubbles: Dive in, Lend a Fin!” was first created by the Magic House, the Jim Henson Co. and Herschend Enterprises in 2019. It returns to the children’s museum to welcome new and old fans with interactive, STEM-based elements such as a sunken ship and a kelp forest. Children will learn to protect and preserve their new undersea pals. By Valerie Schremp Hahn