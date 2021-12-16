What • Each round someone serves as a moderator, reading a question (often with unexpected true answers — such as "what shape were Sour Patch Kids originally," with the real answer being "aliens"). Then the other players write their guess on a sheet of paper and hands it to the moderator. The moderator writes the guesses and the real answer on a board. Then the players guess which is correct. You get points for being correct or for bluffing others.

What we thought • Very similar to one of our favorite games, Wits & Wagers, this game was an automatic hit in my family. It's easy to play, easy to learn to play, fun for everyone and maybe a little educational, too. Because the real answers to the questions seem a bit outlandish, you can be creative and fun with your answers. The biggest difference between this and Wits & Wagers is that you don't know who offered what answer (only the moderator for that round does, and they aren't voting). It does make it more fair on a night when everyone is trying to gang up on Mom!