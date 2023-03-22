George Spooner has taken his final journey. George peacefully passed away in his sleep on March 19, just short of his 95th birthday in the company of his loving wife and soulmate of 43 years Pat (Dougherty). George hit the jackpot when he met Pat, from the day of their first meeting to his passing, George and Pat were inseparable. Beloved father of Rachel (Tim) Arnold, Jack Spooner, and David Spooner and grandfather to Avery Arnold, Kendal, Peyton and Jack Jr. Spooner. George escaped Nazi Germany in 1938 on a Kindertransport to England. George was a frequent speaker at the St. Louis Holocaust Museum. A complete Obituary can be found at www.stljewishlight.org/george-spooner.