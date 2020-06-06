1. 'WE'RE GONNA WIN THIS THING!'
1. 'WE'RE GONNA WIN THIS THING!'

It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7

Vladimir Tarasenko celebrates with Brayden Schenn, who had just scored during the third period of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

In the winner-take-all Game 7, Jordan Binnington was spectacular in the opening period, with goals by Ryan O’Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo giving the Blues a 2-0 lead. But after a scoreless second period the outcome remained in doubt.

Just past the midway point of the third, Jaden Schwartz sent the puck up ice to Vladimir Tarasenko, who got to the puck before Charlie McAvoy. Looking over his right shoulder in the corner, Tarasenko sent a pass through the legs of Patrice Bergeron to Brayden Schenn who was steaming down the slot. Schenn’s one-timer zipped past Rask, glove side.

With suites at a premium in jam-packed TD Garden, Blues game-day scratches, and front office personnel were relegated to the press box, sitting next to a Post-Dispatch contingent. When Schenn’s goal made it 3-0 with 8:35 remaining, the reaction of that Blues contingent was priceless.

The look on their faces shouted: “We’re gonna win this thing!”

