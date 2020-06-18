1. WHO STARTS AT QB?

QUESTION: Let's say there will be a season. We're about to hit July and we know next-to-nothing about our quarterback? Or quarterbacks? Could you bring us up to speed?
MATTER: There are five quarterbacks on the roster. It's a race, as Eliah Drinkwitz said this week. Shawn Robinson, the TCU transfer with eight career starts; Taylor Powell, last year's backup who played some when Kelly Bryant was hurt and came in and led the game-winning drive at Arkansas; Connor Bazelak, who had a couple promising drives in his start at Arkansas but tore his ACL; freshman Brady Cook, who took part in spring practices; Jack Samsel, a freshman walk-on from Alabama.
At this point there’s not much else to report. They only got in three practices during the spring. That's not enough for anyone to make any headway for the starting job. It'll be wide open when workouts kick into gear. Robinson is the most experienced in terms of game action at the Power 5 level. Drinkwitz knows Powell from his days in Arkansas. He knows Bazelak well because he recruited him when he coached at N.C. State. Here's what Drinkwitz said about the QB situation this week:
"We're excited about what each one brings to the table. I've not seen Connor do anything full speed. He’s recovering from his ACL tear in the spring and so not sure where he's at. I've been told he’s full (speed), but I've got no evidence of that. He’s done his three practices and did fine. Taylor Powell in three practices looked fine. Brady Cook looked like a kid who should have been going to graduation, which is absolutely normal and expected. Jack was learning the offense, too. So that to me is probably the biggest question mark on our football team right now and not a lot of answers for you on June 17 ... and won’t have any until I get our hands on them and do things which hopefully starts August 6. We’ll be able to do some live stuff where I can see them actually compete for the job."
