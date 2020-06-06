10. WELCOME TO THE WHITEOUT

It seemed like the entire city of Winnipeg was on a mission to make Jordan Binnington as uncomfortable as possible in the opening-round series. Before the series, Jets star Patrik Laine said his team wanted to make him nervous. (Yes, nervous.)
On the eve of Game 1, a report surfaced on Twitter comments insensitive to Muslims made years ago by Binnington. He faced questions on the topic after the game day morning skate. Not to condone the tweets, but the source and the timing of the report seemed peculiar: It came out of San Jose by a reporter who grew up in Winnipeg.
Thirty seconds into Game 1, Binnington was clearing the puck behind his net when Jets forward Mark Scheifele interrupted Binnington's housekeeping by running him over. Every time Binnington touched the puck, the towel-waving, white-clad crazies booed loudly. But he did not look nervous in his first NHL playoff game — a 2-1 Blues victory.
