10. WELCOME TO THE WHITEOUT
0 comments

10. WELCOME TO THE WHITEOUT

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Blues Jets Hockey

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington stops a shot while under pressure from the Jets' Mark Scheifele during Game 1 of the 2019 playoffs in Winnipeg. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

It seemed like the entire city of Winnipeg was on a mission to make Jordan Binnington as uncomfortable as possible in the opening-round series. Before the series, Jets star Patrik Laine said his team wanted to make him nervous. (Yes, nervous.)

On the eve of Game 1, a report surfaced on Twitter comments insensitive to Muslims made years ago by Binnington. He faced questions on the topic after the game day morning skate. Not to condone the tweets, but the source and the timing of the report seemed peculiar: It came out of San Jose by a reporter who grew up in Winnipeg.

Thirty seconds into Game 1, Binnington was clearing the puck behind his net when Jets forward Mark Scheifele interrupted Binnington's housekeeping by running him over. Every time Binnington touched the puck, the towel-waving, white-clad crazies booed loudly. But he did not look nervous in his first NHL playoff game — a 2-1 Blues victory.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports