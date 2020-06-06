2. O'REILLY TO THE RESCUE

The Blues’ first Stanley Cup Final home game since 1970 was a disaster, a 7-2 loss in Game 3. Jordan Binnington was pulled in the second period, and some in the North American media suggested the team had a goaltending issue.
Uh, no. Binnington was solid in a 4-2 Game 4 triumph, tying the series at 2-2. But the real star of the first home Stanley Cup Final victory in franchise history was center Ryan O’Reilly. He scored just 43 seconds into the contest on a lightning quick wraparound. Midway through the third period, O’Reilly scored the game-winner on a rebound of an Alex Pietrangelo shot.
Not quite a “lucky pinball.” But close, according to Tuukk Rask, who called it a “ladies tee shot.” Not sure what that meant, but Rask did leave some rebounds. O’Reilly would finish with a Blues-record 23 points in the playoffs en route to the Conn Smythe Trophy.
