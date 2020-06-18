2. SMALLER CROWDS IN COLUMBIA?
BenFred: University South Carolina vs University of Missouri

Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo and Case Cook lift teammate Tyler Badie into the air after he scored a touchdown in the third quarter during a game between the University South Carolina vs University of Missouri at Faurot Field, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: What is your gut feeling regarding how many people will be allowed in the stands to see football games this year?

MATTER: Considering AD Jim Sterk has no idea, I'm not sure my gut is a qualified expert here. Mizzou is preparing for all different kinds of models, from 20 percent to 50 percent to full capacity. I would be very surprised if they allow 60,000 in the house. (I'd be surprised if there's even a demand for 60,000 for home games this fall. )

The point has been made many times lately, but in terms of weeks, we're nearly as close to the onset of the virus in America as we are to the start of the football season, which means a lot can still change between June 18 and Sept. 5. MU is pleased with season ticket retention rates, but there’s a possibility single-game tickets won’t be available if capacity is severely capped by social distancing standards.

