2022 Lindenwood University football schedule, game times, live stream

The Lindenwood University football team is scheduled to open its 2022 season with a game at Houston Baptist on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Lindenwood follows that with its home opener against Keiser University on Saturday, Sept. 17. Keiser is one of five home games for Lindenwood this season that also include Southeast Missouri (Oct. 1), Murray State (Oct. 22), William Jewell College (Oct. 29), and McKendree University (Nov. 12).

The Murray State game is Lindenwood University's homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Lindenwood is coming off a 2021 season that it went 9-3 overall and 7-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The 2022 season is Lindenwood's first season as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

2022 Lindenwood University football schedule, game times

Saturday, Sept. 10: Lindenwood University at Houston Baptist; Houston, Texas; 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, Sept. 17: Keiser University at Lindenwood University; St. Charles, Missouri; 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 24: Lindenwood University at Tennessee-Martin; Martin, Tennessee; 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 1: Southeast Missouri at Lindenwood University; St. Charles, Missouri; 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 8: Lindenwood University at Central Arkansas; Conway, Arkansas; 4 p.m. CT

Saturday, Oct. 15: Lindenwood University at Eastern Illinois; Charleston, Illinois; 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 22: Murray State at Lindenwood University; St. Charles, Missouri; 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+ (Homecoming Game)

Saturday, Oct. 29: William Jewell College at Lindenwood University; St. Charles, Missouri; 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 5: Lindenwood University at Tennessee Tech; Cookeville, Tennessee; 1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 12: McKendree University at Lindenwood University; St. Charles, Missouri; 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Jed Stugart is the Lindenwood University football head coach. He became the Lindenwood football head coach ahead of the 2017 season.

