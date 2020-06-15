2022 SEASON IN JEOPARDY, TOO?

QUESTION: How does this dispute between the owners and the players affect the next CBA negotiation? Will there be a strike or lockout in 2022?
COMMISH: This dispute is only the preliminary bout. There is every reason to fear a work stoppage after next season but let's get a work start-age first for 2020. It is, however, painfully clear that the acrimony between the two sides is considerable.
Follow-up: Does baseball need a decision this week? What is your deadline for whether or not they play a forced season?
COMMISH: The immediate fate of the 2020 season almost certainly will be decided in the next few days. That season well could be forced unless the owners sweeten their supposed final offer which the players' union roundly rejected.
My concern is that they won't allow enough time for a meaningful spring training. This has been almost like a normal off-season, which generally requires six weeks of camp and not three. Four weeks, at least for pitchers, would make more sense.
