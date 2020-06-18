3. EASY SCHEDULE FOR TIGERS IN 2020?

QUESTION: Eliah Drinkwitz has to feel pretty good about the schedule going into his first year. Considering he hasn't had a lot of time to prepare his players for the new system, he has to be happy with one of the easier schedules in the SEC. Your thoughts?
MATTER: Easy is a relative term when it comes to an SEC schedule. Last year's schedule was also supposed to be easy for Mizzou — and we know what happened.
This year, there’s nothing easy about playing road games at South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Mississippi State. Until Arkansas improves, it's always in Mizzou's favor to have the Hogs on the schedule, but remember that game moves from Columbia to Kansas City this year. A road game at BYU won't be easy.
So, sure, the Tigers don't have to play LSU, Alabama and Auburn and they get the fortune of hosting Georgia instead of traveling to Athens. But considering how average this Mizzou program has been the last few years, I don't think anyone should be expecting many easy games. Missouri hasn't beaten Kentucky in six years. Florida and Georgia are legitimate playoff threats. Tennessee made big strides last year. There’s an early pivotal game against Vandy, but the 'Dores pummeled MU at the point of attack on both sides of the ball last year.
Drinkwitz will face more challenging schedules in coming years, but this one isn’t going to be a breeze.
