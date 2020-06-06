3. SOME CALL HIM 'BOOM-BOOM'

Somewhere along the line, defenseman Carl Gunnarsson picked up the nickname “Boom-Boom,” presumably because he doesn’t have the hardest shot. Kind of funny, right? Well, the Boston Bruins weren’t laughing in Game 2 of the Cup Final at TD Garden when Gunnarsson’s one-timer near the blueline got past goalie Tuukka Rask for a 3-2 overtime victory.
His first goal in 56 playoff games gave the Blues their first victory in a Stanley Cup Final in franchise history. Minutes after the dramatic win, the story behind the story leaked out.
With less than two minutes remaining in regulation, a Gunnarsson shot hit the post. In the intermission before OT, Gunnarsson and Craig Berube crossed paths at the urinal in the visitors’ locker room. Gunnarsson told the coach he needed just one my chance, and would make amends.
“I can’t deny that,” Gunnarsson said. “That’s where it happened. That makes it even more fun I guess. It’s a good story.”
