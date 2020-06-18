4. FORMER TIGERS AS COLLEGE COACHES?
Markus Golden, Gary Pinkel

After his final game at Mizzou, defensive end Markus Golden and coach Gary Pinkel celebrate the Tigers' Citrus Bowl victory over Minnesota on Jan. 1, 2015. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Who among the Missouri football players you've covered have the chops to coach on the collegiate level?

MATTER: A handful already do coach at the college level. Jimmie Dougherty, Barry Odom, AJ Ricker, just to name a few. David Overstreet coaches in the NFL. I could see him doing well at the college level. De Smet coach Robert Steeples will be on a college staff sooner than later. Any Power 5 team would be smart to put him on their staff. Lorenzo Williams and Will Franklin, both high school head coaches, would do well on a college staff.

If Brock Olivo ever returns from Italy and wants to get into college coaching he'd be a great fit on the right staff. TJ Moe could coach. Chase Daniel, though he's gone on the record saying he doesn't want to coach. Once they're done playing professionally I think Markus Golden and Mitch Morse would make fantastic college coaches.

