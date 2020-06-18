4. FORMER TIGERS AS COLLEGE COACHES?

QUESTION: Who among the Missouri football players you've covered have the chops to coach on the collegiate level?
MATTER: A handful already do coach at the college level. Jimmie Dougherty, Barry Odom, AJ Ricker, just to name a few. David Overstreet coaches in the NFL. I could see him doing well at the college level. De Smet coach Robert Steeples will be on a college staff sooner than later. Any Power 5 team would be smart to put him on their staff. Lorenzo Williams and Will Franklin, both high school head coaches, would do well on a college staff.
If Brock Olivo ever returns from Italy and wants to get into college coaching he'd be a great fit on the right staff. TJ Moe could coach. Chase Daniel, though he's gone on the record saying he doesn't want to coach. Once they're done playing professionally I think Markus Golden and Mitch Morse would make fantastic college coaches.
