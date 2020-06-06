4. THE HAND-PASS GAME

Not that we took a survey or anything, but every hockey fan in North America (outside of San Jose), saw Timo Meier's hand pass propel the puck in the direction of Erik Karlsson in Game 3. Everyone, that is, except the two referees and two linesmen working the game. Jordan Binnington thought someone would blow a whistle, signaling the play dead and waving off Karlsson's game-winning overtime goal.
No one blew a whistle, but the officiating crew did blow the call which the NHL later admitted. Other than general manager Doug Armstrong banging on the door of the officials’ locker room and yelling “(Bleeping) garbage!”, the Blues didn’t come unhinged after the game. They were fuming, but didn’t say a lot. They were down 2 games to 1 in the series. But boy did they regroup, winning the next three games to take the series and outscoring San Jose 12-2 in the process.
