5. BORTUZZO? YES, BORTUZZO

A beaming Tom Stillman, in the hallway outside the Blues’ locker room, couldn’t help himself.
“I had Bortuzzo, backhand, top shelf, from the slot,” Stillman deadpanned, minutes after yet another improbable Blues victory.
No one saw this coming. Not Stillman, the Blues’ chairman and governor. Not the Blues, smarting from a 6-3 drubbing in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. And certainly not San Jose goalie Martin Jones.
In a season full of unforeseen heroes and unexpected contributions, Robert Bortuzzo put his name on the list with a game-winning goal late in the second period in Game 2 in San Jose. Things turned bleak when Logan Couture scored twice in the blink of an eye to wipe out a 2-0 Blues lead.
Then along came Bortuzzo, aka “Bob-o,” the veteran defenseman. He had scored only 14 goals in 365 regular-season and postseason games, until he went backhand, top shelf, from the slot on Jones.
