5. MIZZOU TRIO STAYING IN DRAFT?
Mississippi St Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Xavier Pinson (center) and Jeremiah Tilmon block Mississippi State's Robert Woodard II on a drive to the basket in the Feb. 29 game at Mizzou Arena. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

QUESTION: Did the basketball players that declared for the NBA come back to Mizzou or are they actually going pro?

MATTER: They don't have to decide anything until Aug. 3. As of earlier this week, the three players had not submitted any paperwork to signal that they're coming back to Mizzou. I know earlier this spring Xavier Pinson made a comment on social media that he plans to return to Mizzou, but, again, nothing official in terms of documentation of his decision.

I would be surprised if any of the three stayed in the draft. That's by no means a guarantee that all three will be on the roster next season, but the staff went into the summer planning as if all three — Pinson, Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon — will be part of the 2020-21 team. Not one of those players appear in any of the major mock drafts that are updated regularly. ​

