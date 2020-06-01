6-MAN ROTATION? BULLPEN BY COMMITTEE?

QUESTION: Wouldn't a 2-3 week spring training lend itself to a six-man rotation and bullpen by committee, at least in the first part of the season? This, of course, plays to the Cards strength. Have you heard if the Cards coaches are leaning toward these approaches?
GOOLD: They are exploring those possibilities, yes. A six-man rotation has been discussed since the start of this, and the Cardinals have also looked at going with multiple long relievers so that they could be tied as piggyback options for starters.
With Mikolas back and healthy when the season starts, that opens up Kim to also be in the rotation, and the Cardinals think that Ponce de Leon, Cabrera, and Helsley can be a trio of multi-inning relievers to handle those middle innings before the Brebbia, Gallegos, Miller, Hicks firm takes over late innings.
That is very much how the Cardinals are looking at maximizing their pitching depth and an expanded roster to seize early on a pitching edge.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.