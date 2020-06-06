6. PRIDE OF OAKVILLE

If Ben Bishop was hurt in Game 6 of the Dallas series, it didn't show in Game 7. The Chaminade College Prep product was spectacular in a 52-save performance. With average goaltending, the Blues probably win 4-1 or 5-1. Instead it was 1-1 in double-overtime, tense as could be, and with Dallas showing life offensively.
But just when it seemed appropriate to yell "The Blues are Cursed!", Oakville High product Pat Maroon poked in the rebound of a Robert Thomas shot that plopped off the back of Bishop's head to the ice . . . right in front of Maroon. The hockey gods had smiled on Maroon, who had struggled mightily over the first half of the season. On this night, Oakville beat Chaminade and the Blues were headed to the Western Conference finals.
“I wanted it,” Maroon said. “That’s the biggest goal I ever scored.”
And one of the biggest goals in Blues history.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!