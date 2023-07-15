On July 15, 1967 at Busch Stadium II, Bob Gibson took a Roberto Clemente smash off his right leg in the fourth inning of the Cardinals-Pittsburgh Pirates game. Typical of Gibson, the righthander stayed in to face three more hitters, unusually walking two of them, before coming out of the game.

But there might have been a reason for his control lapse. His leg was found to be broken.

“I wasn’t sure I was going to come back (that year),” said Gibson. “They thought it would be at least 10 weeks, or something like that.”

But, again typically Gibson, he started throwing on the side a little more than a month after being hurt — with his cast still on — with former outfielder Johnny Lewis as his catcher. “I kind of speeded (the process) up a little,” said Gibson, laughing.

“I thought I was going really well but then the doctor told me I shouldn’t be out there, and I said, ‘Why?’ He X-rayed it and showed me a picture of it and he showed me it was still separated.”

Three weeks later, on Sept. 7, Gibson returned to beat the New York Mets 9-2. He would go on to post 13 of the Cardinals’ 101 victories that season as they won the National League pennant by 10½ games over the San Francisco Giants. Had Gibson not missed 13 or more starts, he might have won 20 games, which would have been the third year in succession of a streak that would have reached six seasons.

“I think I could have,” said Gibson, speaking by telephone from his home in Omaha. “Would I have? I can’t answer that, but I think I could very easily have won 20 because (the injury) was at the All-Star break.”

History shows us, though, that Gibson did win three more games after the season in the World Series as the Cardinals outlasted the Boston Red Sox four games to three for the franchise’s eighth World Series championship. Nearly 50 years later, that Cardinals club will be honored Sunday night at the 59th St. Louis Baseball Writers’ dinner at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

The club was a special one, with eventual Hall of Famers in Gibson, Lou Brock, 1967 National League Most Valuable Player Orlando Cepeda — who famously christened the team "El Birdos" — and manager Red Schoendienst, all of whom will be on hand Sunday. Future Hall of Famer Steve Carlton was a young pitcher on that team, too. The team also included former home run champion Roger Maris, brilliant center fielder Curt Flood, who hit .335 that year, four-decade performer Tim McCarver as its catcher and longtime Cardinals voice Mike Shannon, who was moved that year from right field to third base to make room for the newly acquired Maris.

The club had estimable statistics. But it also had brains, Gibson said.

“We got beat,” he said. “But we very seldom beat ourselves. We didn’t make a lot of mental mistakes. You’re going to make some physical mistakes but you handle that. A lot of those mental mistakes you can bypass with a little bit of thinking. And we had a team that was really smart, at least I thought we were.”

This acumen then made it easier for manager Schoendienst, Gibson said.

“Red was really good because he understood the game,” said Gibson, “He played the game himself. There’s a lot of guys who are managers who were so-so ballplayers and their egos were a lot bigger than their knowledge. But Red was an outstanding ballplayer. He understood every phase of the game. That makes it a little easier when you’ve got a bunch of guys who can play and you’ve got a manager that lets you play until something really needs to be done.

“When something needed to be done, then he did it. The basic thing he had to do was replace the pitchers — know when to take the pitchers out and when not to. The rest of the game — making moves and hitting and running — I think the guys pretty much did that on their own.”

It wasn’t often, but Schoendienst did make an occasional foray to talk to staff ace Gibson. “Most of the time when he came to the mound, he just wanted to know that Tim and I were on the same path. He’d ask us all the time, ‘What are you guys thinking?’” said Gibson.

“We’d tell him and he’d say, ‘Sounds good,’ or maybe, ‘I wouldn’t do that.’ But most of the time, he said, ‘OK.’”

Shannon drove in 77 runs, second on the club that season, and adapted well enough to third base, with a little help from Gibson. Chuckling as he told the story, Gibson related that Shannon had said, “Hey, big boy, you need to help me as to where do you want me to play.”

“I said, ‘You just stay there. You’re not going to get a ball until there’s a double play situation.’ He said, ‘What are you talking about? I said, ‘You’ll see.’

“It was really funny. We got into a double-play situation and the ball came to him. He went to second and back to first. Double play. He came into the dugout and sat next to me and said, ‘How do you know when that ball’s going to be hit to me?’

“I said, ‘Because I’m smart.’ I went for two weeks before I told him. I don’t like to throw righthanded hitters inside but when there’s a double-play situation, I do and hope he hits the ball to you or the shortstop.’ He said, ‘Ooooh.’”

Because Boston had to use ace Jim Lonborg, the American League Cy Young Award winner, on the final day of the season, to clinch the pennant, Gibson and Lonborg were always a game apart in the World Series until they met, both as 2-0 pitchers, in Game 7 with Lonborg on short rest. Gibson, among others, homered off Lonborg in a 7-2 victory, Gibson’s third straight complete-game victory.

Post-Dispatch sports editor Bob Broeg had tried to come to Gibson’s rescue when Gibson was unable to get anything for breakfast in the team hotel in Quincy, Mass.

“It was a catastrophe,” said Gibson. “They didn’t have enough waitresses and we just sat there. Finally, we had to go.”

But Broeg, who had worked in Boston before, knew the territory. He hopped off the team bus near Fenway Park, stopped into a deli, bought a ham and egg sandwich or two, walked the rest of the way to Fenway and entrusted the food to equipment man Butch Yatkeman to give to Gibson before the game.

“I can’t remember if I ate it or not,” said Gibson, who apparently did, but not until after the game. “Ham and egg sandwich, cold,” mused Gibson. “I guess I did do it.”

A Boston paper that morning had proclaimed “Lonborg and Champagne” in its headline. Asked if those were fightin’ words, Gibson said, “You do pay attention. After the game, I can remember someone, said, ‘Yeah. Lonborg and champagne ... my (a--).’”

Now, it is 50 years later and Gibson said he barely could believe it. “Everything seems like it was the day before yesterday,” he said. “That’s what happens when you get a little bit older. They talk about time just flying. It just seems like a week ago the baseball season ended. Now I understand what the old-timers were saying — the other old-timers.”

When Gibson, now 81, was hurt that year, the Cardinals had the good fortune of having Nelson Briles step into his rotation spot while Gibson was out, and Briles won 14 games besides having six saves.

Gibson allowed there was some merit to the “I’d rather be lucky than good” theorem. But he didn’t think it applied in 1967.

Of that year, he said, “I’d rather be good. If you’re good enough, you can make your own luck.”