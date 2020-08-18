7-INNING DOUBLEHEADERS WORTH KEEPING?

QUESTION: Is it just me, or are these seven-inning double-headers kind of OK, and maybe even fun?
BENFRED: More than player health was on the mind of the league decision-makers when the seven-inning doubleheader was welcomed in. There was hope this exact reaction would occur, for players, managers, coaches, fans. "Hey, these aren't so bad."
I don't mind them as much as I thought I would, though I'm cautious I'm just so glad to be watching some baseball again that I'll take it in any form. I've observed a similar softening in some toward the extra-innings rule that puts a runner on second base. People seem to be warming up to it. I don't like that one still. But I can get on board with the seven-inning doubleheaders, as long as they are reserved for doubleheaders.
I don't want to see seven-inning games when there's only one game that day. We are a on slippery slope here.
Photo: The Cardinals celebrate a 7-inning win over the Chicago White Sox in Saturday's doubleheader. (AP Photo)
