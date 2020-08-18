You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7-INNING DOUBLEHEADERS WORTH KEEPING?
0 comments

7-INNING DOUBLEHEADERS WORTH KEEPING?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
They're still here: Cardinals back after long virus absence

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (16) fakes a high five with relief pitcher John Gant (53) after the Cardinals 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of a double-header baseball game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

QUESTION: Is it just me, or are these seven-inning double-headers kind of OK, and maybe even fun?

BENFRED: More than player health was on the mind of the league decision-makers when the seven-inning doubleheader was welcomed in. There was hope this exact reaction would occur, for players, managers, coaches, fans. "Hey, these aren't so bad."

I don't mind them as much as I thought I would, though I'm cautious I'm just so glad to be watching some baseball again that I'll take it in any form. I've observed a similar softening in some toward the extra-innings rule that puts a runner on second base. People seem to be warming up to it. I don't like that one still. But I can get on board with the seven-inning doubleheaders, as long as they are reserved for doubleheaders.

I don't want to see seven-inning games when there's only one game that day. We are a on slippery slope here.

Photo: The Cardinals celebrate a 7-inning win over the Chicago White Sox in Saturday's doubleheader. (AP Photo)

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports