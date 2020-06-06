7. PARAYKO KO
7. PARAYKO KO

Blues and Stars play in Game 6 of the playoffs

Stars goalie Ben Bishop drops to the ice after being hit by a Colton Parayko shot late in Game 6. Alexander Steen (20) corrals the puck for the Blues and passes it to Jaden Schwartz, who scores with Bishop still lying on the ice in pain. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Colton Parayko's slapshot has been timed in the 105 mph range, you know, in the Jordan Hicks fastball neighborhood. Ben Bishop felt the full measure of triple digits when he took a Parayko blast to the collarbone in the third period of Game 6 in Dallas. Bishop fell to the ice, momentarily dazed. Alexander Steen shot the loose puck toward the net and Jaden Schwartz deflected it in for a 3-1 Blues lead in what became a 4-1 win. Facing elimination, the Blues returned to St. Louis with the series tied 3-3.

There were complaints by the Stars that play should have been stopped, but not many. Only four seconds passed between Parayko's shot and Schwartz's goal. Bishop was pulled from the game after a Sammy Blais goal 33 seconds later.

“I was just trying to get it around their first guy and find a corner,” Parayko said. “I was shooting to score. I’m never out there to hurt nobody.”

