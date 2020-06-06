8. WHO'S MONTGOMERY?
8. WHO'S MONTGOMERY?

Blues Stars Hockey

Jason Dickinson is congratulated by Stars teammates after scoring past Blues goalie Jordan Binnington during Game 4 in Dallas. (AP Photo)

Binnington will be the first to tell you he doesn't get nervous. But he does occasionally lose his mind, as evidenced by a meltdown during a Game 4 loss at Dallas in Round 2. Two Dallas goals in the period gave the Stars a 4-1 lead. Just as the period ended, Binnington got into a post-whistle shoving match at the net with Stars forward Jamie Benn. As Binnington headed off the ice for intermission, he slashed goalie Ben Bishop. He received a minor penalty for both transgressions.

Stars coach Jim Montgomery later said Binnington may have lost his cool, to which Binnington blankly replied: "Who's Montgomery?"

When told he was the coach of the Dallas Stars, Binnington replied, "He can say what he wants. I just take care of what's ‘me.’ You know. I don't really care."

He would later say (wink, wink) he didn’t understand the initial reference was to the Dallas coach.

